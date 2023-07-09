HamberMenu
ASI Director-General visits Archaeological Museum in Ballari

July 09, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi, Kishor Basa during his visit to the Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari

Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi, Kishor Basa during his visit to the Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, Kishor Basa visited the Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari on Saturday and expressed his happiness over the systematic display of artefacts and quality information on pre-history provided here.

“It is indeed a great pleasure visiting the museum at Ballari. It is not merely a tribute to the father of Indian pre-history, but also a means of displaying the evolution of human beings in various forms, a link between the global and local in terms of human adaptation to various climatic and cultural phases,” he said.

Mr. Basa, who is also the Chairman of the National Monuments Authority, said that he had rarely come across such a museum at the district-level in the country.

“I am sure this museum will go a long way in encouraging young and the old to respect and preserve our heritage,” he said.

Mr. Basa also complimented Ravi Korishettar for taking the lead, his team and also the district administration for conceiving and implementing such ideas into reality.

Nikhil Das and Sushant Kar, both Superintending Archaeologists, Hampi and Bhuvaneshwar ASI Circles respectively, museum committee members Santosh Martin and M. Ahiraj were present.

