ASI dies of COVID-19; Vidhana Soudha sanitised

A 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector posted on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha passed away at a hospital on Monday morning. He was admitted there two days ago. Hours after his death, test reports confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19.
This set off alarm bells in the Vidhana Soudha. All employees were given half day leave and the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha were sanitised by the civic body. However, it was not sealed down as the ASI had been on leave for over 10 days.
The ASI, a resident of Hoskote, had developed fever over the past four days after he got drenched in the recent rain. He was hospitalised in Hoskote when the fever did not subside. He developed respiratory issues and passed away, sources said.
Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said with this, the total number of deaths in the police force due to COVID-19 had gone up to five in the city. Till date, 344 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, of which 175 cases are active and under treatment or quarantine. As on Monday, 26 police stations have been sealed.
