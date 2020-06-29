ASI collapses and dies; tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

29 June 2020 01:17 IST

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached with Whitefield Police Station who died at his residence on Friday had contracted COVID-19, that went undetected.

The ASI, being over 55 years old, had started working from home from June 10. His family members found him unconscious in the bathroom Friday night and immediately rushed him to a private hospital, but he was declared brought dead, M.N. Anucheth, DCP (Whitefield) said.

Swabs test positive

Advertising

Advertising

Swabs taken from his body were tested for COVID-19 and reports have now confirmed that he had contracted the infection.

The ASI is survived by his wife and daughter.

“All three family members recently had a bout of fever. The ASI had not reported this to the department. But he had taken medication and the fever had abated. Now his family is also being tested for COVID-19,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, with the number of police personnel contracting COVID-19 steadily rising, the city police are sending more police to work from home.

Till date, all personnel above 55 years were asked to work from home, but from Saturday personnel above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be asked to work from home.