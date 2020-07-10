ASI assaulted by truck driver

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three other police personnel attached to Bantwal town police station were allegedly assaulted by a truck driver at Melkar in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night.
Police in a communique here said ASI T. Shailesh left for Melkar on NH 75 along with another constable on hearing that a truck driver was creating a nuisance. He also summoned two other constables to the spot.
The accused, Abdul Salam (28), resident of Golthamajalu village in Bantwal taluk, was seen creating a ruckus holding an iron rod at the spot. When the police personnel attempted to stop him, he allegedly abused and assaulted them, and damaged the police vehicle.
While the police personnel sustained injuries, Salam too suffered injuries after the public beat him up. The injured policemen as well as the accused have been hospitalised.
Bantwal town police have registered cases under Sections 353, 504, 506, 332, 427 and 307 of Indian Penal Code and Section 2 (a) of Karnataka Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the accused.
