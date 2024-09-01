Ashwini Vaishnaw launches India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset at BEML Complex in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The trainset, manufactured in just nine months, marks a significant achievement for BEML.

Mr. Vaishnaw also inaugurated a new 9.2-acre hangar facility dedicated to exporting standard and broad-gauge rolling stock, enhancing BEML’s global presence.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset, designed by BEML, represents a significant advancement in India’s rail capabilities, combining aesthetic appeal with functionality.

Constructed from austenitic stainless steel and equipped with advanced safety features, including crashworthy buffers and couplers, the trainset meets stringent fire safety standards.

It offers a world-class passenger experience, featuring USB charging ports, security systems, modular pantries and accessible facilities, including showers in First AC.

During the event, Mr. Vaishnaw expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a historic moment for the country. The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is now set to run on Indian Railways, providing our people with a world-class travel experience and best-in-class amenities. The dedication and expertise of BEML’s leadership and engineers have made this remarkable achievement possible.”

Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Shantanu Roy highlighted the company’s six-decade legacy in rail manufacturing, stating that the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is a landmark in India’s transportation infrastructure.

BEML has meticulously engineered the train, focusing on integrated critical systems like propulsion, HVAC and safety components to ensure seamless performance.

The entire manufacturing process reflects BEML’s commitment to quality and precision.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board Satish Kumar along with senior officials from Indian Railways and Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Mr. Vaishnaw visited the Railway Training Institute, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

During his visit to the Multidisciplinary Divisional Training Institute in Bengaluru, Mr. Vaishnaw engaged with trainees, listened to their concerns and addressed their long-standing demands.

His interaction was marked by openness and empathy, as he attentively considered their problems and suggestions. The discussion also covered key issues such as the training curriculum, infrastructure and career development.

Mr. Vaishnaw sought trainee input, demonstrating his commitment to collaborative problem-solving and inclusive decision-making.

In a gesture of solidarity with the staff, he had lunch with the trainees.

Later, from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Mr. Vaishnaw dedicated the gauge conversion of the Pilbhit-Shahgarh-Mailani railway section and inaugurated a new train service on that route via video conference.

This event was attended by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasad, said Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, Manjunath Kanamadi.

