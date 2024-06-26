Ashwini Nachappa inaugurates VTU’s 25th Inter Collegiate in Mysuru

Former international athlete and Arjuna awardee Ashwini Nachappa inaugurated the Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) 25th Inter Collegiate Sports Meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Ms. Ashwini Nachappa released a set of balloons to signal the start of the four-day sports meet that had drawn 1,400 students from 128 colleges across the State.

A souvenir was released and an attractive march past by the participating colleges amidst a steady drizzle was taken out at the stadium before the start of the sporting events. Earlier, Ms. Nachappa and VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar arrived at the venue in an open jeep.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nachappa said the richness of sporting activities was reflected in the number of participants and expressed joy over the increasing number of students participating in VTU’s sports meets year after year.

She said she was happy to see the brimming faces of the participants and the confidence they were exuding to win prizes at the event.

Prof. Vidyashankar, in his presidential remarks, highlighted the importance of sports among the youth and acknowledged the encouragement given by the government to sports in the country.

He said the 26th VTU Inter Collegiate sports meet will be held at Kalburgi next year and hoped that the number of participating students will cross 2,000 from 212 colleges.

He said sports should be taken up with passion and pointed out that India can reach the top in sports at the international level as Indians accounted for a significant percentage of the world population.

VTU regional director, Mysuru, T.P. Renukamurthy, physical director of VTU, Belagavi, Prasanna Kumar, and programme co-ordinator, Department of Computer Science, VTU, Mysuru were also present on the occasion.

