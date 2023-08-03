HamberMenu
Ashwini Malaghan wins Belagavi round of Our State Our Taste

August 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the Our State Our Taste event in Belagavi.

Winners of the Our State Our Taste event in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A record number of people thronged the venue of the preliminary round of The Hindu ’s Our State Our Taste cooking contest in Belagavi on Sunday making it a full house event.

The rules were simple yet challenging and the contestants put up a tough fight. The participants had to cook a traditional Kannada dish or give an interesting twist to the recipe and bring it to the venue.

Ashwini Malaghan, who is the winner of this round, impressed the judges with her Kashmiri kahwa, paneer biryani, sago kheer, phindi chole, sago kheer, green fish fry and a whopping amount of 45 varieties.

The first runner-up Rajeshwari Vijay Mahantesh made impressive dishes like jowar roti, sajja roti, ragi talipadu, nuchinunde and 33 more varieties.

The second runner-up Bharathi P. Sankannava made multi-grain suti idly, red chilly chutney, tamarind chutney, palak rice, Belagavi kunda and 13 more items.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Murali, Subha Rajashekar, Shafiqur Rahman, general manager, events, The Hindu Group, Basawaraj, Gold Winner distributor, Krishnaraj, RKG partner, Santhosh, TSM from Butterfly, Rohit, sales officer from Bambino, Sideshwar, field officer from Everest, felicitated the winners.

The grand finale in Bengaluru will be held on September 16. Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar will judge the dishes prepared by the contestants and announce the winners. The winner will get a prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The second prize will be for Rs. 60,000 and the third prize will be for Rs. 40,000.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parry’s and Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino. Television partner is Siri Kannada.

