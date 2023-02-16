Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to ‘finish off’ Siddaramaiah leads to uproar

February 16, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Thursday when Opposition Congress members sought action against Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s alleged controversial appeal to “finish off”’ the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, accused Dr. Ashwath Narayan of trying to “instigate” people to kill him and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately sack the Minister, the latter claimed that his words were being misinterpreted and he was willing to “express regret” in case the Congress leader was hurt.

Event at Mandya

Speaking at a BJP workers’ meeting in Mandya, Dr. Ashwath Narayan had stoked a controversy by allegedly appealing to people to “finish off”’ Mr. Siddaramaiah “the way two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda had killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan”. Right-wing groups have been propagating that the two Vokkaliga chieftains had killed Tipu, who was felled in the III Anglo-Mysore war against in 1799.

In the Assembly, senior Congress member U.T. Khader raised the issue during the zero hour and demanded suo motu registration of a case against Dr. Ashwath Narayan. Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Eshwar Khandre (all Congress) too sought action against the Minister. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri then asked Dr. Ashwath Narayan to reply.

The Minister said he spoke in a village in Mandya and that his statement was being “misinterpreted”. In case Mr. Siddaramaiah was hurt, he would express regret, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said and claimed that by “finishing off”, he meant defeating the the former Chief Minister electorally and not causing any physical harm.

Then Mr. Khandre appealed to the Speaker to allow him to speak on the matter, which led to a heated exchange of words between the two. Irked by some of the Speaker’s comments, Congress members staged a dharna in the well of the House. The Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House assembled again, Mr. Kageri said his statements were not meant to hurt voters of Bhalki, represented by Mr. Khandre, and he would look into records and expunge the statements. Congress members then withdrew the dharna. Mr. Khandre said he too respected the Speaker and he did not expect such statements from the chair which would hurt voters of his constituency.

Twitter war

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, attacked Dr. Ashwath Narayan and the government. It was surprising that no action had been taken against a Minister who had “openly appealed to people to kill”, he said.

He said that since no action had been taken against the Minister, it showed that Mr. Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and their “incompetent Cabinet are in agreement with Dr. Ashwath Narayan”. The former Chief Minister said, “How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” The Congress also put out a series of tweets on its official handle. There were protests by Congress workers in various cities.