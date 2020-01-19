Ashwath Narayan slams Raut’s remarks on border issue

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said the Karnataka–Maharashtra border issue had been settled in the Mahajan Commission report, and that emotions of people should not be stirred up on the issue.
Reacting to a recent statement by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Belagavi that the border issue could be settled if the Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted, the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters that it was better to do good work than incite people.
He said leaders should avoid repeating politically motivated statements on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border issue.
“The border has been established. Raising the issue again is unnecessary. Instead of raising this issue, it is better to take up good works. Mr. Raut is an intelligent person. He should not sully his name over these petty issues,” he added.
