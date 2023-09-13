Ashwath Narayan lashes out at Congress for ‘mishandling’ Cauvery issue

September 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan lashed out at the Congress for what he described as ‘’mishandling’’ of the Cauvery issue and accused it of betraying the interests of the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mandya on Wednesday, Mr. Ashwath Narayan also accused the Congress of compromising on State’s interests in order to ‘’mollify’’ DMK which is part of the coalition of Opposition parties floated as INDIA.

He said the State government failed to convincingly argue and present the facts and Karnataka’s water crisis before the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee and the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The Chief Minister called for an all-party meeting after releasing the water though he was advised against releasing any water given the poor storage in the reservoirs, said Mr. Ashwath Narayan.

‘’The storage levels in the reservoirs are so low that drinking water crisis is imminent and the Congress failed to impress upon the CWRC and CWMA of the crisis which shows the ineptness of the State government. If the Congress cannot ensure drinking water to the people of the State what kind of governance can it provide’’, he questioned.

He dubbed the Congress government in State as ‘’anti-farmer and anti-people’’ and said that 17 programmes launched by the BJP for farmers welfare including scholarship for farmers children, has been withdrawn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

‘’The Congress is floating in air and intoxicated by the election results having won a majority but people of the State are watching and will bring them down to earth’’, said the former minister.

He also accused the Congress of tacitly approving the statements of DMK leaders on Sanatana Dharma and said none of their leaders have condemned it.

Accusing the Congress of being both inept and corrupt, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said there was corruption at all levels and the Government which has completed 100 days is reeked in sleaze.

There was collapse of law and order in the State and murders have increased and the Congress is unable to provide good governance, said Mr.Ashwath Narayan.

The BJP leader said the party was rebuilding and rejuvenating its grassroots network ahead of the Parliamentary elections and expressed confidence of repeating the 2019 results when it won 25 out of 28 seats and claimed that ‘’lotus would bloom in every house in Mandya and other districts’’.