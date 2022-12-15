Ashwath Narayan invites U.P. CM to Ramanagaram

December 15, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

IT & BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also in-charge of Ramanagaram district, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday along with 150 devotees from Ramanagaram district who are on a pilgrimage to Ram temple in Ayodhya and requested him to visit the district to guide the proposed construction of a temple at Ramadevara Betta.

According to a release, the Minister told the U.P. Chief Minister that there was a plan to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagaram on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He invited Yogi Adityanath to visit Ramanagaram once.

He said the sacred mud had been collected from Ayodhya to be mixed with the soil at Ramadevara Betta.

A team of 150 devotees headed by Dr. Ashwath Narayan, district in-charge Minister, Ramanagaram of Karnataka offered the silver brick brought from their native to temple of lord Sri Rama here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 150-member team offered a silver brick to the Ram temple at Ayodhya. A silk saree was offered to Sita Mata and Shalyas were offered to Rama and Lakshmana deities.