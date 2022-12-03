  Ashwath Narayan calls for reforms in teaching and assessment system at UoM

December 03, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

He wants it to become an Institution of Eminence

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan inaugurating a programme on “Good Governance in Higher Education: Concept and Implementation” at Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Saturday. Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan on Saturday called upon the authorities in the University of Mysore to immediately take steps to reform its teaching and assessment system.

Speaking at programme on “Good Governance in Higher Education: Concept and Implementation” at Crawford Hall in Mysuru organised by the University of Mysore as part of Higher Education Department’s “Good Governance Month”, he sought to know from the authorities the steps they had taken in reforming the teaching system by coming out of rote learning to embrace concept-based learning, problem-solving and hands-on experiential learning approach.

He also sought to know if any steps had been taken to improve the assessment system in the University. “My appeal to you is to come out of rote learning. Scale up the teaching and assessment system immediately,” he said.

Though University of Mysore was the first varsity in the State to be accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it stopped at the level of Institution of Excellence and could not reach the level of Institution of Eminence. “It is important to become an Institution of Eminence”, he remarked.

He pointed out that the University of Mysore was among the oldest universities in the country, started with the foresight of the then Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and emphasised the need for the centre of learning to progress and not stagnate.

Contending that the government was committed to bring about reforms in the field of Higher Education, Mr. Narayan said the proposed Karnataka State Higher Education Institution Bill 2022 is aimed at decentralisation of the higher education institutions as per the aspirations of the New Education Policy.

“The universities need not look towards the government. We will provide autonomy and facilitate decentralisation”, he said adding that the proposed Karnataka State Higher Education Bill 2022 will be a new piece of legislation after the Karnataka State Universities Act, which had been brought in during 2000.

The State government also wishes to unburden universities like University of Mysore having a lot of colleges affiliated to them. Fifteen new district-wise universities including unitary and public universities have been proposed in this regard, he said.

He said the Higher Education Department had opted for complete digitisation of both its academics and administration. Marks cards no longer come hand-written while the process of verification is also less time-consuming nowadays.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya University, Bengaluru, Yashavantha Dongre, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore H. Rajashekar, and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore S.N. Hegde were present on the occasion.

