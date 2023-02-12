ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwath Narayan asks for a report on controversial skit 

February 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday instructed the Principal Secretary of the department to conduct an investigation and submit a report about the controversial skit performed by the students of Jain (deemed–to–be) university. 

“The incident which has said to have occurred was very unfortunate. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the architect of the country’s constitution. He is respected by the whole world. It is unacceptable if he is disrespected,” the Minister said. 

He said that he instructed the Principal Secretary after observing the coverage of the said incident in the media and his report will be ready soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US