Ashwath Narayan asks for a report on controversial skit 

February 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday instructed the Principal Secretary of the department to conduct an investigation and submit a report about the controversial skit performed by the students of Jain (deemed–to–be) university.

“The incident which has said to have occurred was very unfortunate. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the architect of the country’s constitution. He is respected by the whole world. It is unacceptable if he is disrespected,” the Minister said.

He said that he instructed the Principal Secretary after observing the coverage of the said incident in the media and his report will be ready soon.