Ashtagi seeks KKRDB funds for Buddha Vihar

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 27, 2022 20:11 IST

Ambaraya Ashtagi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

State Vice-president of BJP’s Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi has demanded that Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) provide ₹5 crore for the development of Rekulgi Mount Buddha Vihar in Bidar district.

Mr. Ashtagi and Buddha Vihar head Bhante Dhammapala, in the presence of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav and Member of Legislative Council Shashil G. Namoshi, submitted a memorandum to KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

“Buddha Vihar at Rekulgi Mount in Bidar district is one of the pilgrimage destinations in Kalyana Karnataka. Thousands of Buddhists, Dalits and people from different religious backgrounds visit the Vihar every day. However, the Buddhist site remains underdeveloped lacking even basic amenities. I appeal to the KKRDB to provide the required funds so that some basic amenities for visitors could be put in place,” Mr. Ashtagi said.

