Ashraya site allotment cancelled

Shivamogga City Corporation cancelled the allotment of 543 sites under the Ashraya scheme in the city as the beneficiaries did not build houses even more than 20 years after the allotment. The sites cancelled are located at Bommanakatte Ashraya Layout.

In a press release issued on Friday, the corporation said the sites were allotted to the beneficiaries in 1997 with the condition to build houses and settle in the allotted sites. However, 44 beneficiaries in A Block, 78 in B block, 97 in C Block, 78 in D Block, 51 in E Block, 107 in F Block, and 88 in G Block did not make use of the sites these years. They had violated the condition and failed to make use of the scheme.

The corporation issued a public notification on this issue on May 25 this year. The objections filed for the notification had been clarified.

As per the decision of the Ashraya Committee meeting held on August 10, the corporation took the decision to cancel the allotment of 543 sites, the press release added.