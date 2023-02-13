Ashraya beneficiaries stage protest in Hubballi against cancellation of allotment of houses

February 13, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that allotment of Ashraya houses to beneficiaries in Hubballi city is being cancelled indiscriminately and the same houses are being allotted to people having affiliation to the ruling party MLA, Ashraya scheme beneficiaries staged a protest till late evening in front of the municipal corporation in Hubballi on Monday.

Staging the protest under the aegis of the Union of Dharwad District Ashraya House Extensions, various associations and organisations in front of the the office of the commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the protestors accused Hubballi Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad as the man behind the whole development.

Leading the agitation, president of the union Premanath Chikkatumbal said that the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was responsible for allotment of Ashraya houses to people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, backward and minority communities in the Ashraya house extensions of Jagadish Nagar, Tarihal, Ramanagar and Tarihal localities of Hubballi more than two decades ago.

However now, under Mr. Arvind Bellad, the original allotments of 1999-2001 are being cancelled indiscriminately and houses are being allotted to people having good rapport with followers of the MLA, he said.

Mr. Chikkatumbal demanded that all the proceedings regarding the cancellation of allotments and re-allotment should be provided to the union for verification along with approvals from the office of the Deputy Commissioner and all competent authorities.

The protest continued in the evening and when the protestors tried to lock the commissioner’s office, the municipal commissioner held talks with them and assured them of providing the copies of the requisite documents. However, when the corporation officials came up with documents reportedly not connected to the process, the protestors declined to accept them and continued the agitation.

Mr. Chikkatumbal said that they will continue the protest, till all the documents are provided for verification.

MLA clarifies

When contacted, Mr. Arvind Bellad clarified that the cancellation and reallotment process is being carried out as per law as several of the original allottees have not stayed in the houses allotted to them in the scheme. “The houses are meant for those who need shelter. Only in cases of those houses that remained unoccupied for years together, the allotments are being cancelled and re-allotted to the needy. And everything is being done after following due process,” he said.