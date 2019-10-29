Ashok visits flood-hit villages

Revenue Minister R. Ashok warned officials of strict action if they failed to provide quick relief to flood-hit families. He was speaking to affected families in Hire Bagewadi village on Sunday. Officials should ensure that not a single flood-affected family is deprived of government benefits, he instructed Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanhalli. He also visited Ambadagatti, Kakati and Jatrat villages.

“The government is committed to comprehensive flood relief. We have released enough funds to DCs. Each family should get all benefits. Officers in-charge of survey of loss of crop damage or house collapse should keep the government’s intention in mind. Any laxity will be viewed seriously,” he said. The government will ensure that families that had been left out of lists would be compensated.

He inspected roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Officials told him that road between Ambadagatti and Bachchanakere villages had been damaged by flooding of Ayyanakere tank. Villagers told him to repair the road as it connected them to villages like Mugut Khan Hubli. He asked officials take up temporary measures like stocking sand bags to prevent the breach of Gaddikere tank. He inspected damaged crops near Hire Bagewadi, the multi-village drinking water scheme near Kakati and damaged houses in Jatrat village. Ranjana Patil of Jatrat village complained that three brothers lived in the same house that was damaged. However, officials were planning to pay only ₹5 lakh which is the scheduled compensation amount for one house. He asked officials to look into it.

At Ambadagatti village, he garlanded the statue of slain soldier Shashidhar Gurvayyanavar.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle, MP Anna Saheb Jolle, MLA Mahantesh Dodagoudar, MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, IGP Raghavendra Suhas, police commissioner Lokesh Kumar, ZP CEO K.V. Rajendra, assistant commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, Joint Director of Agriculture Jilani Mokashi, and others were present.