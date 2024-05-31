GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok visits deceased officials house; demands CBI probe into corruption in ST development corporation

Published - May 31, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, on Friday, visited the residence of P. Chandrashekharan, an official of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, who ended his life recently, in Shivamogga.

The BJP leader interacted with Chandrashekharan’s wife and conveyed his condolences for the death of the official. Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Ashoka said there was no safety for honest officials under the Congress rule. Even in the past, many officials either quit their jobs or ended their lives.

“Chandrashekharan was an honest official. Otherwise, he would not have kept the loan of ₹20 lakh uncleared. The BJP would continue its protest until B. Nagendra was removed from the cabinet in this case,” he said.

Mr. Ashoka also wondered how could such huge money could be transferred to other accounts without the knowledge of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also held the portfolio of Finance Department. Further, he said when there were similar allegations against former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, during the BJP rule, leaders of the Congress party demanded his resignation. “Where are the Congress leaders now?” he asked.

He also urged the State government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation as soon as possible. “There is no reason to doubt the efficiency of the CBI in investigating the crime,” he said.

