ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok urges Karnataka Chief Minister to form SIT to probe corruption charges levelled by wine merchants

Published - November 18, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching a counter-attack at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has sought evidence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his allegation of the Congress government raising funds through liquor shops to fund the Maharashtra elections, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday asked the Chief Minister to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the charges of corruption by the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association.

“Such allegations were actually levelled by the liquor association. Let the Chief Minister form an SIT to look into that instead of asking the Prime Minister to provide evidence,” Mr. Ashok said, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. 

He maintained that the Prime Minister was only referring to such allegations by the association. He said the government was free to act against the association if the allegations were wrong.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US