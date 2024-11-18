Ashok urges Karnataka Chief Minister to form SIT to probe corruption charges levelled by wine merchants

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching a counter-attack at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has sought evidence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his allegation of the Congress government raising funds through liquor shops to fund the Maharashtra elections, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday asked the Chief Minister to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the charges of corruption by the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association.

“Such allegations were actually levelled by the liquor association. Let the Chief Minister form an SIT to look into that instead of asking the Prime Minister to provide evidence,” Mr. Ashok said, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

He maintained that the Prime Minister was only referring to such allegations by the association. He said the government was free to act against the association if the allegations were wrong.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.