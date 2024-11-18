 />
Ashok urges Karnataka Chief Minister to form SIT to probe corruption charges levelled by wine merchants

Published - November 18, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Launching a counter-attack at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has sought evidence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his allegation of the Congress government raising funds through liquor shops to fund the Maharashtra elections, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday asked the Chief Minister to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the charges of corruption by the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association.

“Such allegations were actually levelled by the liquor association. Let the Chief Minister form an SIT to look into that instead of asking the Prime Minister to provide evidence,” Mr. Ashok said, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. 

He maintained that the Prime Minister was only referring to such allegations by the association. He said the government was free to act against the association if the allegations were wrong.  

