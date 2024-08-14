Ashok to apprise BJP central leadership of rebellion in party

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok has said he will bring issues related to rebellion in the BJP to the notice of the party high command.

Mr. Ashok, who interacted with media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, desisted from directly commenting on the developments, but said he would draw the attention of the party central leadership on them.

He said the party high command had earlier held consultations with senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who are now planning an alternative padayatra. Observing that there were some “minor differences here and there”, he said the BJP would work as an effective Opposition party by taking all its leaders together. “We will forget such differences and work unitedly,” he said.

Referring to the padayatra being planned by the rebel group from Kudalasangama to Ballari against the alleged scams of the Congress government, Mr. Ashok said the entire party would participate in it if the high command permits the padayatra.

The group of dissidents in the BJP has grown in number with some of the defeated Lok Sabha election candidates too joining it. The dissidents’ group has raised a banner of revolt against party State president B.Y. Vijayendra and accused him of indulging in “politics of compromise”. The dissidents are reportedly trying to air their grievances with a prominent RSS leader from the State sometime after the Independence Day.

Sources in the BJP said the party central leadership was aware of the developments and was in constant touch with the State leaders. However, Mr. Ashok will now formally put the ball in the court of the party central leadership.

On BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar indicating that he would contest as an Independent from Channapatna seat in the Assembly byelection if the party does not give him the ticket, Mr. Ashok said the final call would have to be taken by the NDA comprising both the BJP and JD(S).

Meanwhile, BJP national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh visited the BJP State office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Though there were speculations that Mr. Vijayendra had met him, sources in the party said no formal discussions was held.

‘BSY’s courtesy’

Taking exception to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar describing the victory of Mr. Vijayendra from Shikaripur Assembly constituency in 2023 as the “courtesy of Congress”, BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has wondered how many times Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has benefitted in terms of his victory due to the courtesy of BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

Taking to social media platform X, Mr. Siroya remarked, “I would like to ask how many times Mr. Siddaramaiah won and benefited due to the generosity of Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa?” Rebels in the BJP have been accusing the party senior leaders of indulging in “politics of compromise”. Disgruntled leader Mr. Yatnal has been publicly accusing some of the party senior leaders of having an “understanding” with leaders of the ruling Congress.

