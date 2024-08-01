ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Shettar is now Pro-Chancellor of KLETU

Published - August 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Prakash Tewari has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university

The Hindu Bureau

Distinguished academic and administrator Ashok Shettar has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release issued by KLETU, after completing his tenure as founding-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shettar has now been appointed as Pro-Chancellor.

His extensive experience and commitment to academic excellence are expected to guide the university towards greater heights, the release said.

Prakash G. Tewari, an academic with over 35 years of experience in engineering education and research, has now been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chancellor of KLE Technological University Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of management of KLE Society have made the appointments, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US