Ashok Shettar is now Pro-Chancellor of KLETU

Distinguished academic and administrator Ashok Shettar has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU).

According to a release issued by KLETU, after completing his tenure as founding-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shettar has now been appointed as Pro-Chancellor.

His extensive experience and commitment to academic excellence are expected to guide the university towards greater heights, the release said.

Prakash G. Tewari, an academic with over 35 years of experience in engineering education and research, has now been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Chancellor of KLE Technological University Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of management of KLE Society have made the appointments, the release said.

