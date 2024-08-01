GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Shettar is now Pro-Chancellor of KLETU

Prakash Tewari has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university

Published - August 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Distinguished academic and administrator Ashok Shettar has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU).

According to a release issued by KLETU, after completing his tenure as founding-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shettar has now been appointed as Pro-Chancellor.

His extensive experience and commitment to academic excellence are expected to guide the university towards greater heights, the release said.

Prakash G. Tewari, an academic with over 35 years of experience in engineering education and research, has now been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Chancellor of KLE Technological University Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of management of KLE Society have made the appointments, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.