Ashok Shettar and B.F. Dandin chosen for Rajyotsava Award

Two academics from Hubballi Ashok Shettar, who changed the engineering education scenario in North Karnataka, and B.F. Dandin, who despite coming from a humble background went on to build 65 educational institutions, have been chosen for the Rajyotsava Award this year.

Prof. Shettar, with over 35 years of experience in teaching and administration, is now the Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi. He is considered a face of engineering education because of the changes he was able to bring about in engineering education apart from contributing towards entrepreneurship development in North Karnataka.

Apart from transforming the BVB College of Engineering and Technology into KLE Technological University, Prof. Shettar has been actively involved in various initiatives and plans aimed at bringing about comprehensive development of the region. Under him, KLE Technological University has taken up entrepreneurship development programme providing incubation facility for over 40 start-up companies on the university campus. His initiatives have also helped in bridging the gap between academia and industries. And, various projects aimed at finding technological solutions for the farm issues have also been executed.

Despite being from a humble background, Mr. Dandin (86), a college teacher initially, started with the establishment of a free hostel for poor students from rural areas Kanakadasa Prasada Nilaya and Sangolli Rayanna High School in Hubballi in 1965 with the help of a few like-minded philanthropic people.

Mr. Dandin, who was the first to get education in his family, knew the problems of the poor students from rural areas in getting education. Although he did not have enough resources, he was able to go ahead with his plan as like-minded people helped him in his endeavour. What had a humble beginning has now grown leaps with the establishment of 65 educational institutions imparting courses in various streams in various districts. As chairman of the Kanakadasa Education Society, Mr. Dandin continues to lead and motivate his team even at this age.

Expressing happiness for having been selected for the award, Mr. Dandin said that he was happy that his service towards providing education to the children of backward classes had been recognised by the State.