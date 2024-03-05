GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok says Nasir Hussain should submit his resignation immediately

This follows the arrest of three of the supporters of the newly-elected member of the Rajya Sabha in the pro-Pakistan slogan case

March 05, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Ashok is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

R. Ashok is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Following the arrest of three supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain for raising Pro-Pakistan slogans on the Assembly premises, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok has demanded the immediate resignation of Mr. Hussain.

Mr. Ashok, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that Mr. Hussain had managed to bring 25 of his supporters inside the Assembly premises during the Rajya Sabha elections, which shows the level of appeasement the Congress is indulging in.

Besides the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, the government should collect all details and background of the accused and all those who came with Mr. Hussain to ensure a thorough probe in the case, he added.

Mr. Ashok accused the Congress-led State government of enabling terrorist activities in Karnataka.

Citing the killing of BJP workers in the State, he expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and pointed out that the crime rate has increased under the Congress-led government in the State.

“The Siddaramaiah-led government has crossed all limits of appeasement politics. In order to protect its vote bank, the Congress is nurturing and encouraging anti-national elements in State,” Mr. Ashok said.

Responding to a question on the release of NDRF funds for drought relief to Karnataka, Mr. Ashok said that instead of waiting for NDRF allocation, the State government can pay drought relief compensation through the State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF), which is available with the State government.

The State government can also utilise the funds to the tune of ₹700 crore available in the Personal Deposit (PD) accounts in the State for extending drought relief measures. It is not as if NDRF money will not come, delay by the State government in paying drought relief funds will affect distressed farmers. he added.

Pointing to the prevailing water crisis during summer, Mr. Ashok reiterated that the BJP leaders will join the State government to seek water release from Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, Member of Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Mattimod, BJP’s Kalaburagi Urban unit president Chandrakant Patil and district rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi were present.

