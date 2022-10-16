Ashok promises AIIMS, pacifies agitators

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister R. Ashok faced an embarrassing situation during his visit to Raichur district as several agitators seeking establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district tried to lay a siege to the residence of Member of Legislative Assembly Shivanagouda Naik in his (Minister’s) presence on Sunday.

The agitators, who came to Arakera village from Raichur, said that Mr. Naik did not make any efforts to bring AIIMS to the district and also failed to respond to them properly, though they have been on dharna for the last 150 days demanding AIIMS.

Police personnel who were on duty prevented the agitators from entering the house and allowed only leaders of the group to meet the Minster.

Hearing them patiently, Mr. Ashok pacified them and said that he was in favour of establishing AIIMS in Raichur and therefore, he will mount pressure on the government in this matter, as it required around 500 acres of land and ₹1 lakh crore grant for the project.