Ashok meets Deve Gowda

January 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok paid a courtesy visit to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday. While he was accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader D.C. Thammanna was also present.

This was the first meeting of Mr. Ashok with Mr. Gowda after he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in November. Sources close to Mr. Ashok said that it was a courtesy visit during which current political developments were also discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.