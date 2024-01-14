GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok meets Deve Gowda

January 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok paid a courtesy visit to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday. While he was accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader D.C. Thammanna was also present.

This was the first meeting of Mr. Ashok with Mr. Gowda after he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in November. Sources close to Mr. Ashok said that it was a courtesy visit during which current political developments were also discussed.

