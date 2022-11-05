Ashok Kashyap is new chairman of Karnataka Film Academy

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 05, 2022 23:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has appointed director and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap as the chairman of Karnataka Film Academy. Mr Kashyap had received Karnataka State Award for best cinematographer for  Shaapa in 2001. He is also known for his contribution in films such as Shhh!, Karulina Koogu, Sihi Muttu, Super Ranga, Uppi 2, Kaafi Thota, Bhuvana Jyoti, and  Shaapa

Mr. Kashyap, with a few film technicians, made  Ulta Palta based on Shakespeare’s  Comedy of Errors.  As per the Government Order, Mr. Kashyap will hold the post for a period of three years or till further orders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In another Order, the State government continued the term of Harikrishna Bantwal as the chairman of KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kannada cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app