Ashok has disgraced a constitutional post by terming Lokayukta probe match-fixing, says Shivakumar

The Deputy Chief Minister says that as he himself is holding a constitutional post, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly should not have used that term

Published - November 06, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that he will urge the Lokayukta to take action against R. Ashok for making such a comment on a constitutional post.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that he will urge the Lokayukta to take action against R. Ashok for making such a comment on a constitutional post. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Taking exception to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok’s remark terming the Lokayukta inquiry as match-fixing, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that by making such a comment, Mr. Ashok has disgraced the courts.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday before proceeding for election campaigning in Shiggaon, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was during the BJP regime that the Lokayukta was appointed and they don’t have faith in those who have been appointed during their regime.

“It is a constitutional post and using the word match-fixing amounts to disgracing courts. As he himself is holding a constitutional post, Mr. Ashok should not have used that term. It is condemnable,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that he will urge the Lokayukta to take action against Mr. Ashok for making such a comment on a constitutional post.

Replying to another query, he said that what transpired during Lokayukta inquiry of the Chief Minister is known only to the Lokayukta officials and the Chief Minister who appeared before them.

One should not comment on an inquiry without knowing what transpired inside, he said and added that the Chief Minister is a law-abiding citizen and appeared before the Lokayukta responding to the notice served on him.

On the demand for action against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s aide in connection with the suicide of a government employee in Belagavi, Mr. Shivakumar said that irrespective of who the accused is, action will be taken.

He added that during elections such allegations on Ministers cropped up but they will be inquired into properly.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed the confidence of winning the Shiggaon bypolls and also the Channapatna and Sandur segments where he said there is a mood in favour of the ruling party.

