Ashok has breakfast in Dalit’s house

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
October 16, 2022 20:11 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok having breakfast in the house of Basalingappa Devanna in Arakera on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Revenue Minister R. Ashok had his breakfast in the house of a Dalit at Arakera village on Sunday after his staying overnight as part of Gram Vastavya on Saturday.

Dalit Basalingappa Devanna and his family members offered him jowar roti, tomato ketchup, curd, puffed rice oggarane and bajji.

Earlier, he walked a kilometre from the hostel where he stayed overnight to have tea at a roadside hotel in the village . The Minister interacted with people who were present at the hotel and also heard their grievances.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivanagowda Nayak, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayak, Chief Executive Officer Shashidhar Kurer and others were present.

