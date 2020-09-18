Ashok Gasti cremated with state honours

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti was cremated with state honours near Potgal village in Raichur taluk in the district on Friday.
The first-time MP died on Thursday owing to COVID-19.
He was 55. He was admitted to Manipal hospital at Bengaluru on September 2 after he was tested positive.
The mortal remains were brought by an ambulance from Bengaluru to Raichur and kept at the RTO Circle for a few minutes, while political leaders and members of the Savita Samaj paid their last respects.
Then, officials of the Health Department took the mortal remains to Potgal village, where Mr. Gasti’s daughter performed the last rites. The mortal remains were cremated by following the COVID-19 norms. Police personnel fired three rounds in the air and a police band played the national anthem and paid last respect to the departed soul.
A low-profile leader, he rose to to the top owing to his hard work and commitment. He was well known for organising the BJP at the grassroots level. Thus, the party made him as incharge of Ballari division including Ballari, Koppala and Raichur districts during the last assembly and parliamentary elections.
He is survived by wife and two daughters.
Condolences poured in from Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister and Raichur in charge, Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, and others.
R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath