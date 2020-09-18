Ashok Gasti cremated with state honours

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti was cremated with state honours near Potgal village in Raichur taluk in the district on Friday.

The first-time MP died on Thursday owing to COVID-19.

He was 55. He was admitted to Manipal hospital at Bengaluru on September 2 after he was tested positive.

The mortal remains were brought by an ambulance from Bengaluru to Raichur and kept at the RTO Circle for a few minutes, while political leaders and members of the Savita Samaj paid their last respects.

Then, officials of the Health Department took the mortal remains to Potgal village, where Mr. Gasti’s daughter performed the last rites. The mortal remains were cremated by following the COVID-19 norms. Police personnel fired three rounds in the air and a police band played the national anthem and paid last respect to the departed soul.

A low-profile leader, he rose to to the top owing to his hard work and commitment. He was well known for organising the BJP at the grassroots level. Thus, the party made him as incharge of Ballari division including Ballari, Koppala and Raichur districts during the last assembly and parliamentary elections.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Condolences poured in from Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister and Raichur in charge, Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, and others.

R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, and others were present.