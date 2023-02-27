Ashok felicitated by World Book of Records

February 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Revenue Minister R. Ashok was honoured by World Book of Records, London, for organising a programme of upgrading tandas, hattis, and palyas (human settlements or hamlets of the oppressed Banjara community) into revenue villages by distributing land rights documents to the dwellers at a public meeting on the outskirts of Malkhed in Kalaburagi district in January.

The State government distributed a record 52,072 land titles to the beneficiaries from 342 tandas in five districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Vijayapura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme.

On behalf of World Book of Records, Vasantha Kavitha K.C. Reddy, honoured Mr. Ashok at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.