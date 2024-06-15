ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok demands ₹25 lakh compensation to families of deceased in Chinnenahalli

Published - June 15, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the State government has put pressure on officials to hide the “truth” behind the death of six persons due to consumption of contaminated water in Chinnenahalli village of Madhugiri taluk, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Saturday demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the village, Mr. Ashok alleged that the officials had made the family members of the deceased to sign papers stating that the deaths were due to renal issues and alcoholism. “They have got the family of one of the deceased to sign that the person died due to complications as he was an alcoholic. But the villagers are saying that the person had no such habit,” he said.

Stating that it is the duty of the government to provide potable water to people, Mr. Ashok said the government is responsible for the deaths. “I will raise this issue in the legislative session,” he added.

