ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok consults central leaders on LS poll preparations

January 17, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - BENGALURU

Mr. Ashok took to social media to say that he held consultations with BJP central leaders on the preparations needed to sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka.

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to hold consultations with BJP central leaders on the Karnataka unit’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the ways and means of strengthening the party organisation.

Mr. Ashok, who is meeting the party central leaders for the first time after being appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, met party national president J.P. Nadda and national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh, among others.

Mr. Ashok took to social media to say that he held consultations with the party central leaders on the preparations needed to sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he also discussed the issues that need to be picked up for launching a public campaign against the Congress government in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US