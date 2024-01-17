GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok consults central leaders on LS poll preparations

Mr. Ashok took to social media to say that he held consultations with BJP central leaders on the preparations needed to sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka.

January 17, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to hold consultations with BJP central leaders on the Karnataka unit’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the ways and means of strengthening the party organisation.

Mr. Ashok, who is meeting the party central leaders for the first time after being appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, met party national president J.P. Nadda and national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh, among others.

Mr. Ashok took to social media to say that he held consultations with the party central leaders on the preparations needed to sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka.

He said he also discussed the issues that need to be picked up for launching a public campaign against the Congress government in Karnataka.

