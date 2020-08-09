Ashok, Bommai to attend PM’s review meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the flood situation in Karnataka and five other States on Monday.
The Prime Minister’s Office has invited the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam to provide an update on the flood situation and damage to crops and other properties in these States.
With Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai would participate in the videoconference with Mr. Modi, sources said.
Both Ministers are expected to provide information on flood damage to crops, houses, and public properties in 10 coastal and malnad districts, sources said. A note has already been prepared to highlight major problems faced by the people of the rain-affected districts during interactions with the Prime Minister, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Sunday held discussions with Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar and other officials and obtained information on the flood situation. He instructed the officials of Revenue and other departments to implement relief measures on a war footing.
The Chief Minister is likely to tour rain-affected districts after Independence Day, sources said.
