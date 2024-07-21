GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok alleges Congress govt. misused money meant for SC/STs, demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Published - July 21, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Alleging that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was involved in a series of scams and had misused the money meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation.

At a press conference in Hassan, after visiting rain-hit areas of Sakleshpur, Mr. Ashok alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah got the land which belonged to a Scheduled Caste family transferred to his family illegally in Mysuru. He spent the money meant for SCP and TSP to implement the guarantee schemes. Besides that, the money allocated for the development of the Scheduled Tribes through the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation had been misused.

“The Congress government has lost the moral right to continue in administration. Siddaramaiah has become weak. Once again, it is proven that the Congress is the father of corruption. We will continue to remove the government,” he said.

Regarding the devastation caused by heavy rain, Mr. Ashok said the Congress government had not responded to the problems of people hit by rain. During the BJP rule, the government immediately released ₹10,000 to the families affected and granted ₹10 lakh to build new houses. However, the present government was giving only ₹1.2 lakh even if a house was damaged completely. He also alleged that the Ministers in-charge of districts had not visited the rain-hit areas.

BJP MLA Cement Manju, district BJP president Siddesh Nagendra, and others were present at the press conference.

