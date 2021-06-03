Ashes of nearly 850 virus victims immersed

Their bodies had been unclaimed

Ashes of nearly 850 COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru were immersed in the Cauvery in a ceremony near Belakavadi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Wednesday. This is the first mass immersion of ashes on such a scale during the pandemic in the State.

The State government had taken up the responsibility of ensuring dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims whose bodies were not claimed by their family members.

Nearly 850 urns were unclaimed. Hence the government decided to conduct the last rites. The ceremony was supervised by Bhanuprakash Sharma and conducted in the presence of Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Mandya in-charge Minister K.C. Narayan Gowda, MLA Annadani, Deputy Commissioners of Bengaluru and Mandya, and other officials.

“The last rites are being held as per the religious background of the deceased. While the unclaimed bodies of Christians and Muslims were buried as per their traditions, the bodies of Hindus were cremated and the ashes immersed in the river,” Mr. Ashok added.