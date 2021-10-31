Ashes immersed in the Krishna

A part of ashes of farmers, who died during the protest against “anti-farmer” laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, were immersed in the Krishna near Kollur village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday.

Congress leader and former Aland MLA B.R. Patil, who is associated with Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of farmers organisations leading the agitation on border near Delhi against the farm laws, took the ashes to the spot along with other farmer leaders and immersed them in the waters after performing the necessary rituals.

Kalaburagi district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Umapathi Patil, social activist Shoukatali Alur, farmer Sharanappa Bhirnoor and others accompanied him to the river for the immersion.

“We have immersed a part of ashes of farmers Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Daljeet Singh and Nachattar Singh who died after an SUV in the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish ran over them when they were protesting against the anti-farmer laws last month in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The symbolic immersion of the ashes of martyred farmers signifies the farmers resistance against injustice,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu after the immersion.

He also said that another part of the ashes has already been sent to Badagalpur Nagendra, a leader of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, to be immersed in the Cauvery.

Terming the agitation on the Delhi border against the “anti-farmer” legislation a historic movement, Mr. Patil said that the movement will continue till the demands are addressed.

“It is a historic agitation after the Independence of India. The resistance movement against the anti-farmer and pro-corporate laws is gaining strength and growing to wider areas across the country with each passing day. The farmers are firm on their motives. It is an uncompromised fight against injustice that will continue till the concerns are addressed,” Mr. Patil said.