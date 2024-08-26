ASHAs to meet for State-level conference in Kalaburagi next month

A State-level conference of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will be held at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantapa in Kalaburagi on September 13 and 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

State secretary of Karnataka State Composite ASHA Workers Association D. Nagalaxmi told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday that the first such conference will urge the State government to fulfil the long-pending demands of ASHAs.

On the demands for which deliberations will be held during the conference, she said that ASHAs should be considered as government employees and till that is done, they should be treated as government workers and provided Constitutional benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union and State governments should increase monthly remuneration of ASHAs to ₹15,000. Their retirement benefits of ₹3 lakh should be increased as it has been done in West Bengal, she said.

The State government should pay remuneration for three months in case ASHAs face any serious health issues. The health insurance policy should be increased to ₹5 lakh for ASHAs and their family members. Free health check-up camps should be organised for ASHAs, she said.

Sudha Kamat, K. Somshekhar, K. Uma and others will take part in the deliberations in which several hundred ASHAs are expected to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.