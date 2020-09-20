ASHAs to hold Statewide protest on Sept. 22 to condemn govt. apathy

Condemning the State government’s apathy towards their long pending demands, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will stage a Statewide protest on September 22.
Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Gangadhar Badiger, president of the Dharwad unit of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangh, said that despite the ASHAs’ long struggle the State government had not bothered to consider their demands and it had even forgotten the assurances given to them.
Mr. Badiger said that over 42,000 social health activists from across the State would boycott work and join the agitation on Tuesday. Apart from demonstrations at the district headquarters across the State, there will be a massive agitation at Bengaluru to press for their demands, he said. The main demand of the ASHAs are enhancement of the honorarium to ₹12,000 per month and clearance of the pending wages.
Mr. Badiger said that if their demands were not met, then the sangh would be forced to launch an agitation to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha during the legislature session.
