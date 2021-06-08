ASHAs tell CM about their fight against COVID-19 in the hinterland

08 June 2021 23:39 IST

When vaccine hesitancy was very high among people, Shivalingamma, an ASHA in Ramanagaram, had to do something that would convince the villagers. She got her husband vaccinated first to bring about confidence among the villagers.

On Tuesday, she explained her experience to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during a virtual interaction. “When the villagers expressed concern about the vaccine, I got my husband vaccinated first to instil confidence among them,” she said.

Like Shivalingamma, ASHAs from across the State shared their experiences on combating the infection in the State’s hinterland.

Advertising

Advertising

Deepa Bajjannanavar from Vijayapura explained the hesitancy of people in coming to the COVID Care Centre, while Ratnamma of Bengaluru Urban district explained her work on creating awareness about consuming nutritious food.

At Surebhavi in Belagavi district, ASHA Sharada Muddannanavar helped the poor people infected by COVID-19 by reaching out to donors to fund their healthcare. Lakshmavva from Navali village in Koppal explained how she successfully completed vaccination of 115 persons aged 60 and above.

Sharada K.V., an ASHA from Mumbari in Shivamogga district, took part in the interaction from the COVID Care Centre where she is recuperating from the infection.

While commending their work, Mr. Yediyurappa also sought details about their health, COVID situation in their area, and cooperation from people and higher-ups in their work.