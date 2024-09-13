ASHAs take out procession seeking govt. employee status, monetary benefits

Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) arrived from different parts of the State and took out a procession through the arterial roads here on Friday.

Throughout the procession that passed through SVP Circle, Station Road and S.M. Pandit Rangamandir before ASHAs assembled at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap, they raised slogans demanding that the government consider them as government employees and extend all monetary benefits that a government employee receives.

The health activists were in the city to participate in their State-level conference of Karnataka State Composite ASHA Workers Association affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

“ASHAs play a crucial role in improving the health scenario in vast rural areas. They serve as the grassroots-level workforce to implement various health programmes of the State and Union governments. Though they work hard and with dedication, their financial condition is pathetic. The honorarium they receive for their work is meagre with which they cannot even maintain the minimum standard of living. We demand that the government consider them as government employees and extend all monetary and other benefits they receive. Till this demand is met, ASHAs should be provided with a minimum wage of ₹15,000 a month,” said State secretary of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) K. Uma, during the procession.

To press the pivotal role that ASHAs play in improving women’s health condition in rural areas, she added that 5,000 children in one lakh children in rural areas used to die of various ailments and illnesses in the past when ASHAs were yet to start their work, while maternal and child mortality rate drastically came down after ASHAs began their services.

In the public meeting held later at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa, AIUTUC State president K. Somashekhar said that the government should provide ASHAs with social security and not just flower-showering.

“ASHAs worked day in and day out during the pandemic risking their lives. The government appreciated their hard work and dedication by showering flowers on them. What ASHAs need is not flower-showering but social security. How can ASHAs survive and maintain their families with a monthly honorarium of just ₹8000? Not just ASHAs, most of the workers employed on contract basis are in similar conditions. Both the Union and State governments are not filling vacancies nor are they providing workers with legitimate facilities that they are entitled to. Especially, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is serving corporate masters at the cost of the welfare of vast working force,” he said.

ASHAs association State president Somashekhar Yadgir, State vice-president of the organisation D. Nagalakshmi and other labour leaders were present.

