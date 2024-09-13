GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASHAs take out procession seeking govt. employee status, monetary benefits

The procession passed through SVP Circle, Station Road and S.M. Pandit Rangamandir before ASHAs assembled at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap in Kalaburagi

Published - September 13, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) taking out a procession in support of their demands in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) taking out a procession in support of their demands in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) arrived from different parts of the State and took out a procession through the arterial roads here on Friday.

Throughout the procession that passed through SVP Circle, Station Road and S.M. Pandit Rangamandir before ASHAs assembled at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap, they raised slogans demanding that the government consider them as government employees and extend all monetary benefits that a government employee receives.

The health activists were in the city to participate in their State-level conference of Karnataka State Composite ASHA Workers Association affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

“ASHAs play a crucial role in improving the health scenario in vast rural areas. They serve as the grassroots-level workforce to implement various health programmes of the State and Union governments. Though they work hard and with dedication, their financial condition is pathetic. The honorarium they receive for their work is meagre with which they cannot even maintain the minimum standard of living. We demand that the government consider them as government employees and extend all monetary and other benefits they receive. Till this demand is met, ASHAs should be provided with a minimum wage of ₹15,000 a month,” said State secretary of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) K. Uma, during the procession.

To press the pivotal role that ASHAs play in improving women’s health condition in rural areas, she added that 5,000 children in one lakh children in rural areas used to die of various ailments and illnesses in the past when ASHAs were yet to start their work, while maternal and child mortality rate drastically came down after ASHAs began their services.

In the public meeting held later at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa, AIUTUC State president K. Somashekhar said that the government should provide ASHAs with social security and not just flower-showering.

“ASHAs worked day in and day out during the pandemic risking their lives. The government appreciated their hard work and dedication by showering flowers on them. What ASHAs need is not flower-showering but social security. How can ASHAs survive and maintain their families with a monthly honorarium of just ₹8000? Not just ASHAs, most of the workers employed on contract basis are in similar conditions. Both the Union and State governments are not filling vacancies nor are they providing workers with legitimate facilities that they are entitled to. Especially, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is serving corporate masters at the cost of the welfare of vast working force,” he said.

ASHAs association State president Somashekhar Yadgir, State vice-president of the organisation D. Nagalakshmi and other labour leaders were present.

Published - September 13, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.