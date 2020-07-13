ASHAs submit memorandum

Bengaluru

13 July 2020 22:46 IST

Around 20 ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) sporting black ribbons submitted a memorandum demanding minimum wages of ₹12,000.

Staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, on Monday, members of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, affiliated to the All India United Trace Union Centre, pointed out that they have been working and conducting surveys in containment zones without protective gear.

The association demanded the government provide them with sufficient PPE kits, including face shields, N95 masks, hand sanitisers, and gloves. That apart, the association demanded regular health check up and free treatment to ASHAs who have contracted COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Hanumesh, district secretary of AIUTUC, said each ASHA, on an average, received around ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 a month. There were several issues with regard to the web portal through which activities of ASHAs are entered. “Many times, the work does not get updated and this affects the incentives they receive,” he pointed out, and added that the sangha has been demanding a fixed honorarium of ₹12,000 a month for all ASHAs.