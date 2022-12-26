ASHAs seek hike in honorarium

December 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) on Monday staged a demonstration in Mysuru in support of their demands, including increase in honorarium. Based on the additional works assigned to them by the Health Department and the rise in cost of essential commodities, the enhancement of honorarium must be considered. They sought retirement benefit on the lines of the model implemented in West Bengal. They also sought three months’ honorarium besides other perks given for their routine works in case ASHAs fall sick and require hospitalisation.