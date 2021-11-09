ASHAs felicitated

KALABURAGI

09 November 2021 04:28 IST

Congress leader and former Minister Santosh Lad felicitated hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) considering their service in the time of the COVID-19 crisis in Ballari on Monday. The event was organised by Santosh S. Lad Foundation.

“When people were afraid of COVID-19 and many were hesitant to work, ASHAs displayed their commitment to duty by actively involving themselves in the survey risking their lives. Not considering their little remunerations, they visited each and every house in the rural areas and helped the establishment to identify the people with COVID-19 symptoms and sensitising them to the pandemic. It is because of their service and hard work that saved thousands of lives,” Mr. Lad said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress spokesperson Kavitha Reddy, Sandur MLA E. Tukaram, Congress leaders K.S.L. Swamy, G.S. Mohammad Fafeeq, A. Manayya, Siddu Hallegouda and others were present.

