ASHAs and anganwadi workersgreeted with flowers and claps

For them, it was a surprise gesture which they never expected. Yes. ASHAs, who were allegedly beaten up in Bengaluru while they were discharging their duty entrusted them, were surprised by the way they were greeted by residents of Belagera village of Yadgir district on Saturday.
When ASHAs and anganwadi workers entered the village to create awareness among residents about coronavirus, the residents greeted them by clapping and showering flowers on them in appreciation of their unselfish and remarkable service to the people and society under the threat of the virus.
“I am overwhelmed by this honour. We never received such respect in the past,” an emotional worker said.
After the assault on ASHAs in Bengaluru, ASHAs and anganwadi workers were worried and felt insecure. But, this gesture has definitely encouraged them to work more for the people and society.
