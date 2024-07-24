Ashada season: KSRTC buses ferried over 40,000 devotees to Chamundi hills

On the last two Ashada Fridays, the KSRTC Mysuru City Division ferried over 45,000 to 50,000 passengers to Chamundi hills, making around 450 trips a day from morning till night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private vehicles to Chamundi hills are banned on Fridays and also on the weekends of Ashada season to regulate traffic. Private vehicles have to be parked on the foothills near Lalitha Mahal and the devotees have to board the buses at the makeshift bus-stand to reach the hills. This arrangement has existed for many years and the extension of restriction on the movement of private vehicles to the hills this year is new.

Divisional Controller Veeresh H.T. said the buses were operated from 5 a.m. to 12 midnight on the last two Ashada Fridays. “We have been running the Chamundi Hill Ashada season operations smoothly. Around 40 buses are making 450-500 trips ferrying passengers to the hill through the day. Our drivers used to face traffic hurdles when private vehicles were allowed in the past. Now, it is smooth and the devotees are happy,” he added.

The ride to Chamundi hills on Ashada Fridays is free, while passengers have to buy tickets to the hills on Ashada weekends. But, its free for women passengers because of Shakti scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.